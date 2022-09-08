ERn Financial LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,438,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 340,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.35. 1,072,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

