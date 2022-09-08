ERn Financial LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after buying an additional 700,779 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 686,085 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

