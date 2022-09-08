ERn Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 62.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,079,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,071,000 after buying an additional 93,131 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

ACN stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,795. The firm has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.66.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.