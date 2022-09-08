ERn Financial LLC Purchases 1,546 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 129,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

