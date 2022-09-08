ERn Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.45. 33,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.