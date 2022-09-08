Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $40.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.