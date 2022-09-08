ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

ESE traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,212. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

