ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.59. ESS Tech shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4,594 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

