ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.59. ESS Tech shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4,594 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

