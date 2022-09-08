Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE BNS opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.