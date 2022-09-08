Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.