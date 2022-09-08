Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.