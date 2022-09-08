Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VTEX were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VTEX by 73.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

VTEX stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $769.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $25.25.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

