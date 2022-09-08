Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 4.81% of Vista Gold worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

