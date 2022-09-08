Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 70 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERFSF. Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Further Reading

