Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.09

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 11278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 117,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Evolent Health by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.