Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

