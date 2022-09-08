Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 605,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $394.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

