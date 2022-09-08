Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $53.58 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $296.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

