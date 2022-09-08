Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $63.07 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

