Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 559,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 559,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,857,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

