Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 15,800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $46,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

