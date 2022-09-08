Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 16,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $44,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

