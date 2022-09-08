Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 4,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

