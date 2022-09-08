Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,930,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,872.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,891.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,063.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

