Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 72,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

WH stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

