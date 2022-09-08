Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 9,900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $55,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $199.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

