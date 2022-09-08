Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

