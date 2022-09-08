Falcon Project Achieves Market Cap of $457,585.09 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $457,585.09 and approximately $559.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,309.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.
Falcon Project Coin Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.