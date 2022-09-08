Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Up 0%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8,050.01 and last traded at $8,050.01. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,050.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,936.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,960.74.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $28.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.