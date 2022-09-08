FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of FedEx worth $90,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in FedEx by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $201.62 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.90.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

