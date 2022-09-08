FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $269.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.65.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $201.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.90. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $266.79.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.