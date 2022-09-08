FEG Token (FEG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,854.00

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FEG Token has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $182,854.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FEG Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FEG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official website is fegtoken.com. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FEG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FEG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FEG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.