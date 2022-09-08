Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

NYSE:GD opened at $227.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

