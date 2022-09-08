Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

