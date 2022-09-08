Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Up 2.6 %

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

