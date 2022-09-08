Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

