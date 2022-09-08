Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.