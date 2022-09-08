Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.