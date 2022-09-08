Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE:AFL opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

