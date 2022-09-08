Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.