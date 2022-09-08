Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

