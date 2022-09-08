Financial Contrast: ECMOHO (MOHO) and The Competition

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ECMOHO to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO’s peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ECMOHO Competitors -9.60% 406.35% -7.02%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ECMOHO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECMOHO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO Competitors 139 880 3073 41 2.73

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 63.81%. Given ECMOHO’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECMOHO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million -$55.65 million -0.10 ECMOHO Competitors $18.80 billion $1.02 billion -5.90

ECMOHO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ECMOHO peers beat ECMOHO on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

