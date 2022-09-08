Financial Contrast: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) & Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.23% 2.66%

Volatility & Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 897 1127 27 2.48

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 38.77%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 205.95 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 33.46

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ryan Specialty rivals beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

