Financial Review: IonQ (IONQ) & Its Peers

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -9.81 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 45.59

IonQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 226 1628 2816 51 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IonQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.11%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 50.58%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s rivals have a beta of -6.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.18% -6.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IonQ rivals beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

