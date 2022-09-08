First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 456,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 346,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.84 million and a PE ratio of -24.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 341,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,856,854.80.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

