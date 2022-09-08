First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 456,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 346,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
First Mining Gold Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.84 million and a PE ratio of -24.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity
About First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.
Further Reading
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.