First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.12. 1,533,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,856,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

