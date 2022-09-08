First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,830 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 2.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

