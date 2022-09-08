First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $90.06. Approximately 72,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 79,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50.

