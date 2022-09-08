First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 50,411 shares.The stock last traded at $84.22 and had previously closed at $85.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 109,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 85,946 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,806,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

