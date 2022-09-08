FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading Down 2.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 6,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.
