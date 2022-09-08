FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading Down 2.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 6,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32.

FNCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

About FNCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

